Brookfield Corporation [BN] moved up 0.39: Why It’s Important

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] gained 0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $33.27 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Brookfield Reinsurance Announces 2022 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, stated, “Our results for the year were excellent and reflect the diversification and significant growth of our business over the last twelve months. Our earnings continue to grow as we reposition our investment portfolios into higher yielding opportunities and with over $20 billion of cash and highly liquid assets across our portfolios we are in a very strong liquidity position to further capitalize on accretive investment opportunities which will lead to further earnings growth in 2023.”.

Brookfield Corporation represents 1.56 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.56 billion with the latest information. BN stock price has been found in the range of $32.43 to $33.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, BN reached a trading volume of 2523367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16.

Trading performance analysis for BN stock

Brookfield Corporation [BN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.70, while it was recorded at 33.42 for the last single week of trading, and 42.73 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.63 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to 18.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookfield Corporation [BN]

There are presently around $30,882 million, or 73.00% of BN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 131,887,746, which is approximately 1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 98,738,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in BN stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.69 billion in BN stock with ownership of nearly 8.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Corporation [NYSE:BN] by around 53,935,583 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 128,474,146 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 745,808,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 928,218,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,076,015 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 5,986,524 shares during the same period.