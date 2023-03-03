BofA Securities lifts ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] gained 2.29% or 0.71 points to close at $31.75 with a heavy trading volume of 2479668 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2022 results.

Luxembourg, February 9, 2023 – ArcelorMittal (referred to as “ArcelorMittal” or the “Company”) (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world’s leading integrated steel and mining company, today announced results1,2 for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $30.90, the shares rose to $31.845 and dropped to $30.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MT points out that the company has recorded 33.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, MT reached to a volume of 2479668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $36.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for MT stock

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.44, while it was recorded at 30.49 for the last single week of trading, and 25.80 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.50. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.65.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 19.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.92. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]

There are presently around $1,598 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,343,511, which is approximately -3.341% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,576,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.05 million in MT stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $136.91 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 1180.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 8,595,254 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 10,280,976 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 31,465,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,341,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,326,872 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,749,367 shares during the same period.