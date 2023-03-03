Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] Is Currently 10.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.19 during the day while it closed the day at $0.18. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $1.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC).

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $1.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC).

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock has also gained 7.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSFC stock has declined by -76.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.75% and lost -54.99% year-on date.

The market cap for BSFC stock reached $5.43 million, with 25.17 million shares outstanding and 9.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, BSFC reached a trading volume of 16876650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BSFC stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -65.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3431, while it was recorded at 0.1634 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8935 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.92.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of BSFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 987,741, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in BSFC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in BSFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ:BSFC] by around 25,442 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 399 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,244,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,269,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSFC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,102 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 187 shares during the same period.