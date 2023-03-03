Big Lots Inc. [BIG] is -1.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.9806 during the day while it closed the day at $14.51. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Big Lots Reports Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Q4 comparable sales and gross margins in line with guidance; expenses, excluding adjustments, better than expected.

Q4 GAAP EPS loss of $0.43; adjusted EPS loss of $0.28.

Big Lots Inc. stock has also loss -2.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIG stock has declined by -24.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.74% and lost -1.29% year-on date.

The market cap for BIG stock reached $421.37 million, with 28.94 million shares outstanding and 28.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 4452854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BIG stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BIG shares from 54 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

BIG stock trade performance evaluation

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.19, while it was recorded at 14.39 for the last single week of trading, and 19.68 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $439 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,914,596, which is approximately -0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,343,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.03 million in BIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $47.57 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly 0.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 2,984,845 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 4,097,376 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 23,153,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,236,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 907,786 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 877,182 shares during the same period.