American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] stock Initiated by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $36

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] loss -2.13% or -0.66 points to close at $30.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3611179 shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $30.69, the shares rose to $30.92 and dropped to $30.005, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMH points out that the company has recorded -14.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, AMH reached to a volume of 3611179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $35.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $38 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for American Homes 4 Rent stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMH stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMH shares from 36 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.65.

Trading performance analysis for AMH stock

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, AMH shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.44 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.29, while it was recorded at 31.39 for the last single week of trading, and 34.05 for the last 200 days.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]

There are presently around $10,200 million, or 92.20% of AMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,354,072, which is approximately 1.382% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,468,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $712.51 million in AMH stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $623.75 million in AMH stock with ownership of nearly 27.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Homes 4 Rent stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH] by around 37,730,939 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 19,078,693 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 279,152,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,961,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,796,122 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,112,445 shares during the same period.