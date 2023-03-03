Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Revenue clocked in at $61.10 million, up 51.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] loss -15.25% on the last trading session, reaching $30.50 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Aehr Comments on Recent Tesla Statements on Silicon Carbide and Reiterates its Annual Guidance.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented:.

Aehr Test Systems represents 27.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $859.19 million with the latest information. AEHR stock price has been found in the range of $23.50 to $32.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, AEHR reached a trading volume of 10684587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEHR shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aehr Test Systems shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 715.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for AEHR stock

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, AEHR shares dropped by -12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.57, while it was recorded at 32.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.79 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +46.56. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.50.

Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

There are presently around $497 million, or 44.30% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,648,319, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,355,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.35 million in AEHR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $39.35 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly -4.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 6,980,982 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,674,386 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,652,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,308,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,241,330 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 742,265 shares during the same period.