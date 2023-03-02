why Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $152.15

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] jumped around 23.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $145.63 at the close of the session, up 19.24%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 12.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRPT Stock saw the intraday high of $152.30 and lowest of $143.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 134.08, which means current price is +25.43% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 932.77K shares, SRPT reached a trading volume of 7071610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $152.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $125 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $158, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SRPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 6.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.28.

How has SRPT stock performed recently?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.13. With this latest performance, SRPT shares gained by 20.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.18 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.46, while it was recorded at 126.75 for the last single week of trading, and 105.11 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]

There are presently around $11,422 million, or 89.10% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,033,264, which is approximately -0.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,028,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $877.86 million in SRPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $798.37 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 2.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 7,689,018 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 6,954,717 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 63,788,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,432,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,259,698 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,826 shares during the same period.