why Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $233.53

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] slipped around -11.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $194.31 at the close of the session, down -5.56%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock is now -2.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOW Stock saw the intraday high of $205.64 and lowest of $191.2714 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 238.37, which means current price is +1.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 9754098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $233.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $237, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.04, while it was recorded at 201.61 for the last single week of trading, and 197.38 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 7.63%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $88,496 million, or 78.40% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,149,370, which is approximately -1.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,534,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.65 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.98 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -5.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,029 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 17,067,326 shares. Additionally, 1,062 investors decreased positions by around 25,008,135 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 413,359,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,434,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 248 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,598,862 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 1,943,553 shares during the same period.