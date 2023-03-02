why Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.21

Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: HLMN] price plunged by -4.05 percent to reach at -$0.36.

A sum of 13567588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Hillman Solutions Corp. shares reached a high of $8.56 and dropped to a low of $7.87 until finishing in the latest session at $8.53.

The one-year HLMN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.91. The average equity rating for HLMN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLMN shares is $11.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Hillman Solutions Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillman Solutions Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

HLMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, HLMN shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 8.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hillman Solutions Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.68 and a Gross Margin at +34.97. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65.

Hillman Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,707 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLMN stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 51,205,000, which is approximately -14.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,633,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.77 million in HLMN stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $96.22 million in HLMN stock with ownership of nearly 34.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hillman Solutions Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ:HLMN] by around 17,860,096 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 22,751,454 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 159,558,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,170,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLMN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,620,403 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 8,366,205 shares during the same period.