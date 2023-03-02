why Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.90

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] gained 29.80% on the last trading session, reaching $1.96 price per share at the time.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. represents 70.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $145.61 million with the latest information. CDTX stock price has been found in the range of $1.55 to $1.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CDTX reached a trading volume of 6277263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDTX shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CDTX stock. On September 04, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CDTX shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for CDTX stock

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.27. With this latest performance, CDTX shares gained by 61.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 173.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1827, while it was recorded at 1.6420 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7543 for the last 200 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.24 and a Gross Margin at +99.62. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.31.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]

There are presently around $53 million, or 40.00% of CDTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDTX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,861,127, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,367,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.56 million in CDTX stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $7.58 million in CDTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CDTX] by around 1,440,672 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,709,015 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,655,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,804,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 734,607 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,308,912 shares during the same period.