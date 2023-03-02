why CarGurus Inc. [CARG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.04

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] price surged by 6.39 percent to reach at $1.09.

A sum of 4191566 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.27M shares. CarGurus Inc. shares reached a high of $19.76 and dropped to a low of $17.81 until finishing in the latest session at $18.14.

The one-year CARG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.73. The average equity rating for CARG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CarGurus Inc. [CARG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $19.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for CarGurus Inc. stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARG shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

CARG Stock Performance Analysis:

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, CARG shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.99, while it was recorded at 17.28 for the last single week of trading, and 18.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarGurus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarGurus Inc. [CARG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.73 and a Gross Margin at +67.65. CarGurus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02.

CarGurus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

CARG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc. go to 13.00%.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,926 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,072,052, which is approximately -7.934% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,370,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.99 million in CARG stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $168.41 million in CARG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarGurus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG] by around 22,283,988 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 18,196,193 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 65,703,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,184,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,320,588 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,108,775 shares during the same period.