Wells Fargo slashes price target on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] – find out why.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.07%.

Over the last 12 months, MNST stock rose by 17.52%. The one-year Monster Beverage Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.05. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.50 billion, with 526.80 million shares outstanding and 372.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, MNST stock reached a trading volume of 5675316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $109.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $100 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $117 to $115, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MNST stock. On March 01, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MNST shares from 114 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 78.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, MNST shares dropped by -3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.06, while it was recorded at 101.44 for the last single week of trading, and 95.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.53 and a Gross Margin at +56.10. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

MNST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 14.43%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,020 million, or 69.00% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,210,025, which is approximately 0.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,350,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in MNST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.45 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly -9.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 15,613,299 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 26,725,455 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 300,637,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,976,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,595,531 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,900,936 shares during the same period.