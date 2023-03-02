Wells Fargo lifts American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE: AWK] slipped around -2.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $138.14 at the close of the session, down -1.60%.

American Water Works Company Inc. stock is now -9.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AWK Stock saw the intraday high of $140.59 and lowest of $136.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 173.87, which means current price is +1.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 868.09K shares, AWK reached a trading volume of 6564712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWK shares is $160.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for American Water Works Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $162 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for American Water Works Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Water Works Company Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has AWK stock performed recently?

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, AWK shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.11 for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.60, while it was recorded at 140.74 for the last single week of trading, and 148.28 for the last 200 days.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Water Works Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Water Works Company Inc. go to 8.28%.

Insider trade positions for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]

There are presently around $21,678 million, or 89.00% of AWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,721,992, which is approximately 1.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,708,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in AWK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 billion in AWK stock with ownership of nearly -2.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Water Works Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE:AWK] by around 8,043,427 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 5,266,063 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 143,616,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,925,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWK stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,082,214 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 634,402 shares during the same period.