Wall Street Analyst Upgrade PowerSchool Holdings Inc. [PWSC]. What else is Wall St. saying

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PWSC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.58%.

Over the last 12 months, PWSC stock rose by 26.86%. The one-year PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.31. The average equity rating for PWSC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.01 billion, with 158.81 million shares outstanding and 155.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 473.33K shares, PWSC stock reached a trading volume of 8092247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. [PWSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWSC shares is $26.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PWSC stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PWSC shares from 15.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWSC in the course of the last twelve months was 36.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PWSC Stock Performance Analysis:

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. [PWSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.58. With this latest performance, PWSC shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.33 for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. [PWSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.16, while it was recorded at 22.32 for the last single week of trading, and 18.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PowerSchool Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PowerSchool Holdings Inc. [PWSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.33. PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

PWSC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. go to 11.15%.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. [PWSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,478 million, or 79.80% of PWSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWSC stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 75,413,862, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 10,111,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.02 million in PWSC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $141.47 million in PWSC stock with ownership of nearly 7.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PWSC] by around 6,340,218 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,589,111 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 113,089,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,018,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWSC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,753,892 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 363,004 shares during the same period.