Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] loss -0.88% or -0.13 points to close at $14.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3630981 shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $14.74, the shares rose to $14.87 and dropped to $14.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOC points out that the company has recorded -14.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, DOC reached to a volume of 3630981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $16.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 178.85.

Trading performance analysis for DOC stock

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.18, while it was recorded at 14.90 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.50. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

There are presently around $3,182 million, or 96.10% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,748,352, which is approximately 0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,077,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $500.94 million in DOC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $177.29 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 3.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 16,150,828 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 12,339,807 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 187,951,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,442,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,725,375 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,457,577 shares during the same period.