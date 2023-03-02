Wall Street Analyst Initiated Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] gained 2.87% or 4.04 points to close at $144.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3369672 shares.

It opened the trading session at $140.29, the shares rose to $145.15 and dropped to $139.225, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FANG points out that the company has recorded 4.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, FANG reached to a volume of 3369672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $178.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $211 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for FANG stock

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, FANG shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.31, while it was recorded at 142.71 for the last single week of trading, and 137.49 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.63 and a Gross Margin at +70.29. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.69.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to -1.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

There are presently around $23,784 million, or 98.10% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,419,163, which is approximately -1.62% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,005,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.67 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 0.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 17,401,305 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 16,331,327 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 130,723,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,456,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,342,755 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,178,913 shares during the same period.