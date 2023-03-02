Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] slipped around -1.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $63.27 at the close of the session, down -2.01%.

Xcel Energy Inc. stock is now -9.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XEL Stock saw the intraday high of $64.41 and lowest of $62.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.66, which means current price is +0.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3196632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $74.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has XEL stock performed recently?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.13. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.96 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.96, while it was recorded at 65.08 for the last single week of trading, and 69.82 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.54%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $27,021 million, or 79.90% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,686,110, which is approximately 1.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,880,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.05 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -8.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 29,679,052 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 27,576,003 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 369,822,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,077,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,647,484 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,398,557 shares during the same period.