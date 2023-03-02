Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] traded at a high on 03/01/23, posting a 0.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $314.17.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3573584 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eli Lilly and Company stands at 2.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for LLY stock reached $304.01 billion, with 952.35 million shares outstanding and 950.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3573584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $383.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $335 to $363, while UBS kept a Buy rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 8.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 179.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 346.95, while it was recorded at 318.23 for the last single week of trading, and 331.96 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 22.87%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $250,276 million, or 84.80% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 102,948,810, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,429,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.07 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.45 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 1.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,264 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 24,060,450 shares. Additionally, 1,142 investors decreased positions by around 56,950,590 shares, while 390 investors held positions by with 715,616,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 796,627,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 304 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,320,889 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 22,471,458 shares during the same period.