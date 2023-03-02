Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] is -15.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] traded at a low on 03/01/23, posting a -14.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.49.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4186791 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at 8.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.29%.

The market cap for TUP stock reached $160.12 million, with 44.50 million shares outstanding and 37.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, TUP reached a trading volume of 4186791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $26 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

How has TUP stock performed recently?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.48 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.02 and a Gross Margin at +66.65. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

There are presently around $102 million, or 67.30% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,134,520, which is approximately -52.382% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,482,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.66 million in TUP stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.37 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 284.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 9,303,527 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 9,416,421 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 10,436,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,156,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,494,565 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,129,087 shares during the same period.