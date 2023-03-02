Truist slashes price target on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] – find out why.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] traded at a low on 03/01/23, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.50.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3437401 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kimco Realty Corporation stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $12.65 billion, with 615.83 million shares outstanding and 605.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 3437401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $22 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 66.46.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.43, while it was recorded at 20.60 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $12,151 million, or 96.00% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,073,750, which is approximately 0.778% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,686,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $925.7 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 36,229,739 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 27,366,546 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 529,144,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,740,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,151,287 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,968,182 shares during the same period.