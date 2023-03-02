Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] is -24.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.96 at the close of the session, up 25.49%.

Top Ships Inc. stock is now -24.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOPS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.00 and lowest of $0.7816 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.80, which means current price is +28.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, TOPS reached a trading volume of 15532837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOPS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has TOPS stock performed recently?

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.35. With this latest performance, TOPS shares dropped by -26.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2234, while it was recorded at 0.8319 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1107 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.32 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76.

Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 35,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 32,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in TOPS stocks shares; and ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $28000.0 in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 174,448 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 37,462 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 36,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,735 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,075 shares during the same period.