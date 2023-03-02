Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] Stock trading around $0.20 per share: What’s Next?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] gained 4.28% or 0.01 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 3391364 shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.1914, the shares rose to $0.2163 and dropped to $0.1819, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIVC points out that the company has recorded -89.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 603.46K shares, TIVC reached to a volume of 3391364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for TIVC stock

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.86. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -73.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.56 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5646, while it was recorded at 0.1994 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4655 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of TIVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIVC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 25,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.22% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 14,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in TIVC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in TIVC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:TIVC] by around 47,576 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 651 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIVC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,497 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.