Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Is Currently 4.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] jumped around 1.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.83 at the close of the session, up 4.78%.

Teck Resources Limited stock is now 10.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TECK Stock saw the intraday high of $42.15 and lowest of $40.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.90, which means current price is +18.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 5816196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $63.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.66, while it was recorded at 40.26 for the last single week of trading, and 35.52 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 2.85%.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $12,600 million, or 73.50% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 27,074,340, which is approximately 1.344% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 19,990,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $836.22 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $644.01 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -1.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 42,643,238 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 30,410,030 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 228,177,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,230,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,083,822 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,337,663 shares during the same period.