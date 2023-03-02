Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] Stock trading around $8.09 per share: What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.22 during the day while it closed the day at $8.09.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock has also loss -5.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBSW stock has declined by -19.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.20% and lost -24.11% year-on date.

The market cap for SBSW stock reached $5.81 billion, with 705.48 million shares outstanding and 172.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 5095794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $13.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SBSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SBSW stock trade performance evaluation

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -24.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.21 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.16. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.20.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 61.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.74. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] managed to generate an average of $388,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited go to -14.68%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 11,968,057 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 11,929,368 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 25,831,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,729,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,630,894 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,247,322 shares during the same period.