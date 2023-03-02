Robert W. Baird lifts Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] gained 3.81% or 9.12 points to close at $248.67 with a heavy trading volume of 4109633 shares.

It opened the trading session at $242.01, the shares rose to $249.70 and dropped to $241.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAT points out that the company has recorded 29.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 4109633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $249.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $217 to $295. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $264, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CAT stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 225 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.57, while it was recorded at 240.46 for the last single week of trading, and 210.64 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 13.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $91,142 million, or 70.90% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,701,582, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 39,778,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.89 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.07 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,147 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 19,454,804 shares. Additionally, 897 investors decreased positions by around 15,004,812 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 332,056,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,516,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 378 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,871,645 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,643,685 shares during the same period.