Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] is -65.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] slipped around -0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.01 at the close of the session, down -26.28%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -65.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBLA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.20 and lowest of $0.981 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.60, which means current price is +2.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, PBLA reached a trading volume of 4555431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has PBLA stock performed recently?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.71. With this latest performance, PBLA shares dropped by -33.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.46 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3775, while it was recorded at 1.2160 for the last single week of trading, and 22.0012 for the last 200 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.40% of PBLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 5,337, which is approximately 12.075% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 1,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in PBLA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1000.0 in PBLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PBLA] by around 4,161 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 67,944 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 60,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBLA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,584 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 62,595 shares during the same period.