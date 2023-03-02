Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock Reiterated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $210

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.43%.

Over the last 12 months, PANW stock dropped by -5.63%. The one-year Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.82. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.16 billion, with 302.30 million shares outstanding and 297.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, PANW stock reached a trading volume of 3197068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $224.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $200 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $200, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PANW stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 215 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 5.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 77.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 18.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.46 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.39, while it was recorded at 187.84 for the last single week of trading, and 164.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 30.56%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,445 million, or 87.30% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,851,052, which is approximately 3.263% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,034,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.85 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 5.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 721 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 32,214,059 shares. Additionally, 649 investors decreased positions by around 29,001,008 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 192,582,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,797,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,129,275 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 6,241,677 shares during the same period.