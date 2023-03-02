NetEase Inc. [NTES] Revenue clocked in at $13.97 billion, up 12.24% YTD: What’s Next?

NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ: NTES] closed the trading session at $81.52 on 03/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.27, while the highest price level was $83.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.24 percent and weekly performance of -5.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, NTES reached to a volume of 3740667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NetEase Inc. [NTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTES shares is $109.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTES stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NetEase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $120 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for NetEase Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on NTES stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NTES shares from 60 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetEase Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTES in the course of the last twelve months was 20.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

NTES stock trade performance evaluation

NetEase Inc. [NTES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, NTES shares dropped by -9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for NetEase Inc. [NTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.36, while it was recorded at 79.93 for the last single week of trading, and 83.03 for the last 200 days.

NetEase Inc. [NTES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetEase Inc. [NTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.34 and a Gross Margin at +54.68. NetEase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.43.

Return on Total Capital for NTES is now 15.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.29. Additionally, NTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.NetEase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NetEase Inc. [NTES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetEase Inc. go to 7.34%.

NetEase Inc. [NTES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,009 million, or 15.80% of NTES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTES stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 11,301,334, which is approximately -17.387% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 8,796,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.09 million in NTES stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $701.88 million in NTES stock with ownership of nearly -1.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

149 institutional holders increased their position in NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ:NTES] by around 10,203,389 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 13,384,501 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 62,386,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,974,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTES stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,115,123 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,456,134 shares during the same period.