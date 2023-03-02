MMTec Inc. [MTC] is 48.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ: MTC] price surged by 40.24 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on October 28, 2022 that MMTEC, Inc. Announces Amendment to Memorandum and Articles of Association.

MMTEC, Inc. (“MMTEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTC) filed an Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands to increase the maximum number of shares that the Company is authorized to issue from 50,000,000 to 5,000,000,000. This change to the Company’s authorized capital became effective upon the Registrar of Corporate Affairs’s acceptance of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association on October 26, 2022.

A sum of 6603722 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 475.14K shares. MMTec Inc. shares reached a high of $1.43 and dropped to a low of $0.8002 until finishing in the latest session at $1.15.

Guru’s Opinion on MMTec Inc. [MTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MMTec Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

MTC Stock Performance Analysis:

MMTec Inc. [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.29. With this latest performance, MTC shares gained by 24.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for MMTec Inc. [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8275, while it was recorded at 0.8628 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8683 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MMTec Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MMTec Inc. [MTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -992.78 and a Gross Margin at +72.22. MMTec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1079.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.07.

MMTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

MMTec Inc. [MTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.90% of MTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 91,228, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.22% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 50,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in MTC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $40000.0 in MTC stock with ownership of nearly 146.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ:MTC] by around 28,574 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,695 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 146,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,160 shares during the same period.