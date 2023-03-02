Mizuho lifts General Mills Inc. [GIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] loss -0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $78.85 price per share at the time.

General Mills Inc. represents 595.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.29 billion with the latest information. GIS stock price has been found in the range of $78.03 to $79.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3584180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $81.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $85 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for GIS stock

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.31, while it was recorded at 80.06 for the last single week of trading, and 77.29 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 6.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $35,966 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,457,571, which is approximately 9.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,009,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.67 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 786 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 29,946,000 shares. Additionally, 671 investors decreased positions by around 24,236,238 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 401,952,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,135,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,510,746 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,283 shares during the same period.