MetLife Inc. [MET] Revenue clocked in at $69.90 billion, down -1.52% YTD: What’s Next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$0.46.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A sum of 4878033 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.79M shares. MetLife Inc. shares reached a high of $72.715 and dropped to a low of $71.16 until finishing in the latest session at $71.27.

The one-year MET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.65. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $83.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.04.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.64, while it was recorded at 71.44 for the last single week of trading, and 67.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 6.09%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,792 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,519,588, which is approximately -1.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,515,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.82 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -4% of the company’s market capitalization.

635 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 28,659,067 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 33,784,259 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 509,914,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,358,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,724,460 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,652,738 shares during the same period.