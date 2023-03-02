Market cap of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] reaches 13.19M – now what?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VVOS] slipped around -0.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.44 at the close of the session, down -27.87%.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 9.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VVOS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8394 and lowest of $0.4212 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.69, which means current price is +4.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, VVOS reached a trading volume of 26189330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVOS shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has VVOS stock performed recently?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.34. With this latest performance, VVOS shares dropped by -63.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.92 for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0149, while it was recorded at 0.5959 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0548 for the last 200 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.90% of VVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 731,842, which is approximately 0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 20.11% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 201,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89000.0 in VVOS stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $89000.0 in VVOS stock with ownership of nearly -6.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VVOS] by around 44,473 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 602,723 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 918,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,566,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVOS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,076 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 528,765 shares during the same period.