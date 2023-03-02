Market cap of TotalEnergies SE [TTE] reaches 155.02B – now what?

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] gained 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $62.19 price per share at the time.

TotalEnergies SE represents 2.52 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $155.02 billion with the latest information. TTE stock price has been found in the range of $61.78 to $62.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, TTE reached a trading volume of 3624500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TotalEnergies SE [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $72.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TTE stock

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, TTE shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.55, while it was recorded at 62.49 for the last single week of trading, and 55.80 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TotalEnergies SE [TTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.20 and a Gross Margin at +19.20. TotalEnergies SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.80.

Return on Total Capital for TTE is now 29.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.39. Additionally, TTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to -2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TotalEnergies SE [TTE]

There are presently around $10,673 million, or 7.00% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 23,328,736, which is approximately 1.024% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,066,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in TTE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $664.2 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly 10.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 11,060,411 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 14,842,142 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 145,717,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,619,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,874,452 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,420,227 shares during the same period.