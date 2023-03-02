Market cap of Precigen Inc. [PGEN] reaches 288.65M – now what?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.15 at the close of the session, down -8.73%.

Precigen Inc. stock is now -24.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.275 and lowest of $1.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.90, which means current price is +0.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, PGEN reached a trading volume of 3467425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $8.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has PGEN stock performed recently?

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, PGEN shares dropped by -26.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.06 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6034, while it was recorded at 1.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7636 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

There are presently around $145 million, or 60.50% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 83,465,566, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,172,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.4 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.61 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly -4.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 4,872,795 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 4,532,621 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 116,511,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,917,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 776,644 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,627 shares during the same period.