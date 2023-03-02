Market cap of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] reaches 7.54B – now what?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.62 during the day while it closed the day at $19.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock has also loss -4.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HR stock has declined by -0.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.46% and gained 0.42% year-on date.

The market cap for HR stock reached $7.54 billion, with 380.57 million shares outstanding and 379.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 5011831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $27 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

HR stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.40, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading, and 23.24 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,504 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,845,205, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 50,895,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.84 million in HR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $877.07 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 41,634,128 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 32,805,173 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 313,389,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,829,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,298,280 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,748,750 shares during the same period.