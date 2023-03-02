Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 58.01M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.2248 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock has also loss -2.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EJH stock has declined by -66.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -94.93% and lost -50.45% year-on date.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $58.01 million, with 239.94 million shares outstanding and 238.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 7501785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

EJH stock trade performance evaluation

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -51.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.92 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4086, while it was recorded at 0.1955 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0512 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.34 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 85,232, which is approximately 45.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 68,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 171,843 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 15,973 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 42,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,088 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 15,973 shares during the same period.