Market Analysts see W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gaining to $9.10. Time to buy?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] loss -2.09% or -0.12 points to close at $5.61 with a heavy trading volume of 5064223 shares. The company report on February 27, 2023 that W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Reporting and Participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference.

It opened the trading session at $5.81, the shares rose to $5.91 and dropped to $5.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTI points out that the company has recorded -21.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -57.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, WTI reached to a volume of 5064223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $5.10 to $6.90. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for WTI stock

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.36 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $436 million, or 53.90% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,807,814, which is approximately 17.536% of the company’s market cap and around 34.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,012,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.17 million in WTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.68 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 6.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 10,319,978 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 6,866,633 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 60,530,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,717,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,027,045 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,755,800 shares during the same period.