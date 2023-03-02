Market Analysts see Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE: VVNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.43%.

Over the last 12 months, VVNT stock rose by 65.65%. The one-year Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.36. The average equity rating for VVNT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.49 billion, with 213.04 million shares outstanding and 196.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, VVNT stock reached a trading volume of 10243786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVNT shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $17 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VVNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Smart Home Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52.

VVNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, VVNT shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 11.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vivint Smart Home Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.43 and a Gross Margin at +33.36. Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.65.

Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,003 million, or 82.50% of VVNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVNT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 99,889,464, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 25,160,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.66 million in VVNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $72.9 million in VVNT stock with ownership of nearly 5.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivint Smart Home Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE:VVNT] by around 22,334,765 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,942,519 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 140,935,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,212,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVNT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,297,120 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,166,086 shares during the same period.