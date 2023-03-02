Market Analysts see Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] loss -6.19% or -0.34 points to close at $5.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4554513 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.52, the shares rose to $5.52 and dropped to $5.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNIT points out that the company has recorded -45.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, UNIT reached to a volume of 4554513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for UNIT stock

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, UNIT shares dropped by -19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.68 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 17.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]

There are presently around $1,069 million, or 86.60% of UNIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,923,690, which is approximately 2.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,272,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.11 million in UNIT stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $52.12 million in UNIT stock with ownership of nearly -28.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

171 institutional holders increased their position in Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT] by around 25,066,942 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 19,445,447 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 162,986,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,498,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNIT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,655,246 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,839,763 shares during the same period.