Market Analysts see Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] traded at a low on 03/01/23, posting a -10.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3182429 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Talos Energy Inc. stands at 5.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for TALO stock reached $1.93 billion, with 82.58 million shares outstanding and 69.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, TALO reached a trading volume of 3182429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Talos Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on TALO stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TALO shares from 14 to 12.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TALO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TALO stock performed recently?

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, TALO shares dropped by -18.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.93, while it was recorded at 17.33 for the last single week of trading, and 19.18 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.99 and a Gross Margin at +40.45. Talos Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53.

Talos Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]

There are presently around $1,306 million, or 97.70% of TALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 12,291,914, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,675,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.85 million in TALO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $101.22 million in TALO stock with ownership of nearly -3.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talos Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE:TALO] by around 9,666,100 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 7,338,316 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 65,069,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,073,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,096,771 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,871,760 shares during the same period.