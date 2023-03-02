Market Analysts see SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] gained 1.80% or 0.27 points to close at $15.29 with a heavy trading volume of 4892564 shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $15.25, the shares rose to $15.86 and dropped to $15.095, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPWR points out that the company has recorded -38.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 4892564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $26 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.16, while it was recorded at 14.93 for the last single week of trading, and 19.81 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.92. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to 52.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

There are presently around $996 million, or 89.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,083,770, which is approximately 3.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,056,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.19 million in SPWR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $71.94 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 415.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 10,008,429 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,645,355 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 46,493,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,147,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,660,462 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,352,741 shares during the same period.