Market Analysts see B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.18%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BGS stock dropped by -45.00%. The one-year B&G Foods Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -27.29. The average equity rating for BGS stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.16 billion, with 71.67 million shares outstanding and 68.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, BGS stock reached a trading volume of 7460083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $25 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on BGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

BGS Stock Performance Analysis:

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.18. With this latest performance, BGS shares gained by 15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.63 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 13.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B&G Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.16. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

BGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to -11.24%.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $774 million, or 67.30% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,984,442, which is approximately 6.353% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,972,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.07 million in BGS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $45.14 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly -27.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 6,623,608 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 5,599,721 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 35,337,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,560,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,550,140 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,480,629 shares during the same period.