Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG] Revenue clocked in at $14.69 million, up 52.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ILAG] closed the trading session at $1.34 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $1.54. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Intelligent Living Application Group Announces Plans to Develop Advanced Smart Home Security Devices.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) (“Intelligent Living” or the “Company”), a premium lockset manufacturer in Hong Kong, announced today plans to develop and launch home security devices incorporated with blockchain technology, and that it has engaged a Hong Kong-based systems development company, China Star Technology Development Limited (“China Star”), to develop smart home products and devices in order to enter and compete in the smart home and IoT market. China Star will undertake the technical product development work and Intelligent Living will own all the rights for the new products, devices, applications and related intellectual property including the software used in the systems.

Mr. Bong Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Living, commented, “We are committed to introduce new and innovative products into the marketplace and believe that smart home products complement our capability in the design and production of affordable high-quality locksets. As mentioned in our recently completed initial public offering last July, we will invest in research and development for smart locks, smart security and internet of things (IoT) products. We are confident that our working with China Star will generate synergies that will result in the development of advanced lockset products and smart home security devices.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.27 percent and weekly performance of 10.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 334.01K shares, ILAG reached to a volume of 7380981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01.

ILAG stock trade performance evaluation

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, ILAG shares dropped by -16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4272, while it was recorded at 1.2420 for the last single week of trading.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.63% of ILAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ILAG stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 48,948, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.83% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 21,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in ILAG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $20000.0 in ILAG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ILAG] by around 99,131 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 11,942 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ILAG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,931 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,942 shares during the same period.