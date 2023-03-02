Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is -20.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] traded at a low on 03/01/23, posting a -1.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.24.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5964012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.64%.

The market cap for INO stock reached $319.01 million, with 249.35 million shares outstanding and 245.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 5964012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -23.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6071, while it was recorded at 1.2680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8945 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $158 million, or 47.80% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 31,472,352, which is approximately 20.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,284,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.87 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.13 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 10.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 18,843,906 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,886,080 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 99,749,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,479,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 663,749 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,951,646 shares during the same period.