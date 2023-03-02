Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] stock Initiated by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $5

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] loss -14.95% or -0.71 points to close at $4.04 with a heavy trading volume of 4482257 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.56, the shares rose to $4.60 and dropped to $3.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INVZ points out that the company has recorded -17.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, INVZ reached to a volume of 4482257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for INVZ shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for INVZ stock

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, INVZ shares dropped by -20.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2884.25 and a Gross Margin at -91.88. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2809.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.30.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]

There are presently around $298 million, or 51.50% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 9,337,413, which is approximately 18.625% of the company’s market cap and around 7.02% of the total institutional ownership; MAGMA VENTURE PARTNERS GENERAL PARTNER LTD., holding 8,576,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.65 million in INVZ stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $28.91 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 41.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 14,656,372 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 9,578,217 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 49,462,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,697,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,522,656 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,723,480 shares during the same period.