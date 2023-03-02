ING Groep N.V. [ING] Stock trading around $14.09 per share: What’s Next?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.53%.

Over the last 12 months, ING stock rose by 24.26%. The one-year ING Groep N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.42. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.07 billion, with 3.73 billion shares outstanding and 3.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, ING stock reached a trading volume of 3394727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 89.67.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 13.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.64. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.80.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.91. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.95.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,222 million, or 4.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 53,466,436, which is approximately 3.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,529,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.09 million in ING stocks shares; and MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, currently with $105.67 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 15,692,574 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 18,710,710 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 123,326,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,730,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,076,399 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,518,508 shares during the same period.