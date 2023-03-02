iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] Revenue clocked in at $3.85 billion, down -9.30% YTD: What’s Next?

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: IHRT] price plunged by -23.42 percent to reach at -$1.7.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A sum of 6290026 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 477.80K shares. iHeartMedia Inc. shares reached a high of $5.9846 and dropped to a low of $4.38 until finishing in the latest session at $5.56.

The one-year IHRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.78. The average equity rating for IHRT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHRT shares is $11.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iHeartMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for iHeartMedia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $9, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on IHRT stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IHRT shares from 23 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iHeartMedia Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for IHRT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

IHRT Stock Performance Analysis:

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.16. With this latest performance, IHRT shares dropped by -26.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.00 for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.19, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iHeartMedia Inc. Fundamentals:

iHeartMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

IHRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iHeartMedia Inc. go to 7.00%.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $649 million, or 96.43% of IHRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IHRT stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 22,656,926, which is approximately -0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 18,140,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.86 million in IHRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $61.06 million in IHRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iHeartMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:IHRT] by around 13,911,149 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 12,597,615 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 90,153,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,662,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IHRT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,688,183 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,401,683 shares during the same period.