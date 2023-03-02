Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] is 3.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] traded at a high on 03/01/23, posting a 5.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.23.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3942825 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at 5.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.90%.

The market cap for HBM stock reached $1.92 billion, with 261.96 million shares outstanding and 261.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 3942825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $7.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has HBM stock performed recently?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, HBM shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.85 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

There are presently around $917 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 37,855,287, which is approximately -13.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 31,653,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.55 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $91.43 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly 2.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 26,212,433 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 25,678,724 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 123,502,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,393,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,280,584 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,908,266 shares during the same period.