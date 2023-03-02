Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Is Currently 0.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] gained 0.73% or 1.4 points to close at $192.88 with a heavy trading volume of 3228998 shares.

It opened the trading session at $190.63, the shares rose to $194.35 and dropped to $190.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HON points out that the company has recorded 0.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, HON reached to a volume of 3228998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $218.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 73.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HON stock

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.88, while it was recorded at 192.77 for the last single week of trading, and 194.78 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $97,923 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,087,263, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,471,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.0 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.2 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,149 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 22,108,151 shares. Additionally, 977 investors decreased positions by around 17,935,927 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 467,644,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,688,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 287 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,939,493 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,924,533 shares during the same period.