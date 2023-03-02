H.C. Wainwright lifts OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] price surged by 2.63 percent to reach at $0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A sum of 3229505 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. OPKO Health Inc. shares reached a high of $1.17 and dropped to a low of $1.115 until finishing in the latest session at $1.17.

The one-year OPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.88. The average equity rating for OPK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $4.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on OPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

OPK Stock Performance Analysis:

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.38. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2621, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9689 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OPKO Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.52 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.38.

OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

OPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $211 million, or 24.70% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,120,494, which is approximately 2.075% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,476,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.51 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.22 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 0.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 12,008,155 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 18,516,429 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 149,660,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,185,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,731,132 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,897,544 shares during the same period.